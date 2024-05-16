Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen’s lies at center of heated cross-examination
Former president’s estranged ex-attorney returns to witness stand as prosecution’s final witness, while Boebert and Gaetz turn up to support Trump
Donald Trump’s hush money trial is back underway in Judge Juan Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom, with the defendant’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen on the witness stand for further cross-examination by the defence.
During his previous appearance on Tuesday, Cohen was challenged about his evolving attitudes toward his ex-boss, a series of colourful insults dished out on podcasts and social media and the idea that he has profited from publicly attacking the former president through merchandise sales.
The witness remained calm and steadfast during his testimony, also walking the jury through the strategy allegedly employed by Mr Trump’s inner circle to delay making the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to buy her silence about the sexual encounter she claims he had with the politician in July 2006.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden capitalised on Wednesday’s recess day for the trial to challenge his predecessor to a pair of presidential debates, declaring: “Make my day, pal.”
Mr Trump readily agreed, responding: “Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!”, and the debates are now scheduled for 27 June on CNN and 10 September on ABC.
Alex Woodward is covering the trial from Manhattan Criminal Court.
Cohen had a “full rolodex” of reporters, Blanche says.
Cohen agrees.
“You never reached back out to a reporter, ever, without first checking with President Trump?”
“It was my routine to always advise Mr Trump because if the story I was going to put out, 1, it would cause him to blow up at me, and 2, it would be the end of my job.”
“One magazine, one newspaper would pick up the same story, so I would use the same statement over and over and over again. For those I would not tell Mr Trump, I would send to my same list of reporters … We just mimicked the same response to the next magazine, the next newspaper, and so on.”
Blanche is finally correcting that CNN interview / unsealed indictment timeline for the jurors.
He asks Cohen whether by the time he was on CNN the indictment of Trump had been unsealed.
Yes, Cohen responded.
Cohen is now reading through the text messages from Oct 24 with the alleged 14-year-old about the harassing phone calls. The messages are on the screen now and are entered into evidence.
Meanwhile, outside the court...
Court resumes
Court resumes after the lunch break with Judge Juan Merchan back on the bench and Michael Cohen back in the witness box.
Blanche is resuming cross, roughly one hour and 30 minutes left on today’s clock. Will we get to redirect? Recross? Stay tuned.
Trump says RFK Jr ‘needs more than his name’ to participate in debate
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Donald Trump brutally told Robert F Kennedy Jr that he “needs more than his name” if he wants to join him and President Joe Biden on stage for the 2024 presidential debates.
On Wednesday, the presumptive Republican and Democratic presidential nominees agreed to come face-to-face on a pair of dates as they head towards a 2020 rematch this November.
Their plans – which materialised through a series of jibes at each other – rattled RFK Jr, who took issue with being left out of the events.
RFK Jr took issue with being left out of Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s debate plans, claiming it’s because they’re ‘afraid’ to lose to him
Court resuming soon
Trump attorney screams at Michael Cohen over critical phone call on Stormy Daniels payment: ‘That’s a lie!'
Alex Woodward reports from the courthouse in Lower Manhattan:
Donald Trump’s defense attorney unleashed a furious line of questions to accuse Michael Cohen of lying about his testimony that he spoke to Mr Trump after finalizing a deal to pay Stormy Daniels hush money in 2016.
Todd Blanche, after spending several hours painting the former “fixer” as a serial liar, raised his voice and screamed from inside the courtroom after grilling him about a pivotal phone call that connected the former president to a conspiracy at the center of the case.
“That’s a lie!” he fumed on Thursday.
Trump asks New York’s highest court to step in over hush-money trial gag order
Donald Trump is asking New York’s highest court to intervene in the gag order imposed on him in his hush-money trial.
On Wednesday, Mr Trump’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal to the New York Court of Appeals - the state’s top court, just a day after a lower appellate court rejected the former president’s attempt to modify the gag order.
The former president has been fighting the gag order that Justice Juan Merchan placed on him in March to prevent Mr Trump from damaging the integrity of the trial and witnesses.
Ariana Baio has the details:
‘Stand back and stand by’: Matt Gaetz invokes Trump’s infamous call to Proud Boys at trial
Matt Gaetz invoked Donald Trump’s infamous call to the hard-right Proud Boys as the Florida representative showed up in court to back the former president during his hush-money trial.
“Standing back and standing by, Mr. President,” Mr Gaetz wrote on X as he shared an image of himself at the courthouse.
Gustaf Kilander has the story:
