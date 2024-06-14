Is there a more romantic newspaper than The Washington Post? Think Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as the crusading duo bringing down a US president with the growling encouragement of cigar-chomping editor Jason Robards.

Or think of Tom Hanks playing the same editor (Ben Bradlee) in another Hollywood movie celebrating the paper’s fight for the truth, backed to the hilt by the publisher Meryl Streep – playing Katharine Graham, who stood firm as her newspaper went for Richard Nixon and defiantly revealed hidden truths about the Vietnam war in the teeth of furious attempts to gag it.

Stories like that do not fade away: if anything, their aura has grown over the half a century since the Post seemed to dominate the world of newspapers, doing exactly what journalists were put on the planet to do – and not just in the burnished version that Hollywood subsequently served up. If there was a journalistic version of Mount Rushmore, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein would be the first faces to be carved in stone.