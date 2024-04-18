What’s really to blame for Britain’s life-threatening drug shortage
A report has zeroed in on the impact of Brexit on prescription drugs. Shortages have become commonplace, with devastating results – as James Moore understands only too well...
“They can’t get your insulin.”
My wife’s tone conveyed a mixture of worry and frustration. For me, it felt as if I had been hit with a sledgehammer. Pure fight or flight.
When I was two years old, you see, my immune system went haywire for reasons that are not well understood – and blitzed my pancreas’s insulin-producing cells.
