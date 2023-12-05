The diabetes ‘cure’ that Britain can’t afford

For the human pin cushions among us – namely, those who keep type 1 diabetes in check with multiple injections a day (nine for me yesterday) – reports that a revolutionary ‘artificial’ pancreas has been developed and approved for NHS rollout ought to have been cause for celebration. But I won’t put the champagne on ice just yet.

The hybrid closed-loop system – which allow a continuous glucose monitor to ‘talk’ to an insulin-dispensing patch pump – has been described as the biggest treatment breakthrough since the discovery of insulin itself. Over the next five years, hundreds of thousands of people living with type 1 diabetes could be offered this next-generation technology to help them manage their condition.

Unfortunately, the NHS doesn’t have enough trained staff to administer the rollout.