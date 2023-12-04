Moment James Cleverly announces new salary threshold for legal migrants

James Cleverly has outlined a raft of new restrictions on legal migration which he said will slash the number of people arriving in Britain by 300,000 a year.

The home secretary said a ban on overseas care workers bringing family dependants and a drastically hiked salary threshold for skilled workers to £38,700 will deliver the “biggest ever reduction”.

“We will stop immigration undercutting the salary of British workers,” Mr Cleverly told the House of Commons on Monday 4 December.

The strategy, which will also make it harder for Britons earning under the national average to bring over foreign spouses, comes after net migration levels soared to a record high.