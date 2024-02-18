Jump to content

The Independent view

A stark plea to help Afghans who fought alongside British troops – one that cannot be ignored

Editorial: The call by a former paratrooper to bring his comrade to the UK highlights how much work the government still needs to do

Sunday 18 February 2024 18:56
<p>The UK owes a debt to hundreds of military personnel who feel abandoned by the country they fought alongside </p>

The UK owes a debt to hundreds of military personnel who feel abandoned by the country they fought alongside

The news last month that hundreds of Afghan special forces soldiers who fought against the Taliban will have their cases for sanctuary in the UK reviewed was very welcome.

The Independent, along with Lighthouse Reports and Sky News, has been pushing for months for the government to do something to right what is a shameful episode. The Ministry of Defence finally relented and agreed to review their applications to the Afghan relocations and assistance policy scheme.

Crucially, the ministry has conceded that they were paid by the British. Thus, the Afghan special forces soldiers, who were members of Commando Force 333 and Afghan Territorial Force 444, and trained by Britain’s own world-class special forces, will be allowed to bring their family members with them to the UK, meaning thousands of people will probably be given sanctuary.

