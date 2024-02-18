The news last month that hundreds of Afghan special forces soldiers who fought against the Taliban will have their cases for sanctuary in the UK reviewed was very welcome.

The Independent, along with Lighthouse Reports and Sky News, has been pushing for months for the government to do something to right what is a shameful episode. The Ministry of Defence finally relented and agreed to review their applications to the Afghan relocations and assistance policy scheme.

Crucially, the ministry has conceded that they were paid by the British. Thus, the Afghan special forces soldiers, who were members of Commando Force 333 and Afghan Territorial Force 444, and trained by Britain’s own world-class special forces, will be allowed to bring their family members with them to the UK, meaning thousands of people will probably be given sanctuary.