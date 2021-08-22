The catastrophe in Afghanistan continues. The British authorities have shown “gross negligence”, Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, argues. As he rightly says, we now have “an obligation to show moral leadership in offering sanctuary to people left in such a dire situation”.

We report the chaos over the treatment of the Afghan asylum seekers and our political columnist Andrew Grice has explained that while all should welcome the government’s promise of a resettlement scheme along the lines of the Syrian refugee programme in 2015, it goes nowhere near far enough. It is a plan unlikely to fill the government’s critics with confidence.

Much damage has been done, and the government’s past performance on the treatment of refugees suggests that it will take a total change of mindset to bring some order to the chaos, and some hope to the victims of disaster.