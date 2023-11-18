Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent view

Early indications of what might be in this autumn statement do not bode well

Editorial: An inheritance tax cut combined with a mean-minded squeeze on benefits would be a disastrous choice

Saturday 18 November 2023 18:14
Comments
<p>The first measure of Wednesday’s autumn statement is an assault on the poor </p>

The first measure of Wednesday’s autumn statement is an assault on the poor

(AP)

A year ago, Jeremy Hunt restored order to the public finances, ensuring that those with the broadest shoulders carried the heaviest burden. He extended the top rate of income tax to everyone earning more than £125,000 a year. He extended the windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

He made sure that the Treasury chart of the “distributional impact” of all his tax rises showed that those on higher incomes paid a greater share of their incomes than the lower paid.

That is why it is surprising and disappointing that the first measure of Wednesday’s autumn statement that has been pre-announced by the chancellor is a mean-minded assault on the poor. On Friday, Mr Hunt said that he would be changing the rules to deny free prescriptions to benefit claimants who fail to show that they are actively seeking work.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in