Even if it was a brilliant idea to remove the cap on bankers’ bonus payments, the timing is exquisitely inept. Most of the nation – for a change, this encompasses the comfortably off – is faced with an unparalleled squeeze on living standards, a doubling of fuel bills (even under the government’s energy price “guarantee”), and inflation hurtling towards 20 per cent a year.
The investment bankers – we are not talking about the branch manager at the local Halifax – are already paid sums that look like Lotto wins. Now the government wants to give them a little extra. Well, quite a substantial bit extra, in many cases.
Indeed, Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss appeared to take delight in throwing in a 1 per cent cut in their national insurance contributions. All this, as well, when Downing Street has set its face adamantly against a windfall tax on the super-profits made by the energy producers. None of this will encourage wage restraint in the public sector, or elsewhere. It will, though, create resentment.
