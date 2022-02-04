So, we didn’t need to wait for Sue Gray after all. The mantra, repeated ad nauseam by the prime minister and his defenders for many weeks, is all too familiar.

No action concerning the breach of lockdown laws could be contemplated before all the facts were ascertained by Ms Gray – not just those contained in the “update”, duly placed in the public domain – nor before the police had completed their own enquiries and issued either penalty notices or proceedings.

This process was supposed to take weeks, while in the meantime some useful administrative reforms in Downing Street could be organised: all very slow-moving and undramatic. Instead, we have experienced another 24 hours of panic, chaos and disorder.