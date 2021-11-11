Boris Johnson tells the world, a little embarrassingly for all concerned, that Britain is not remotely a corrupt country. Rishi Sunak confesses that the government needs to do better. It’s a welcome U-turn of the spirit, compared to the complacent attitude of a week ago.

A botched attempt to bypass the independent commissioner for standards and the House of Commons Standards Committee, in the case of Owen Paterson, has been followed by a string of disturbing allegations about apparent greed, corruption or abuse of the rules.

The second week of this entirely self-inflicted period of humiliation has ended up with calls from the cabinet itself for change and a general consensus that the powers of the independent watchdogs need to be strengthened rather than curtailed – whether it suits the prime minister or not.