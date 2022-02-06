According to reports, the prime minister has warned his enemies that they’ll need a tank division to get him out of No 10. That can be arranged. It can take the shape of the T34s of the backbench 1922 Committee, bombarding the place with declarations of no confidence.

The tanks are now massing in sufficient numbers to inflict a decisive Kursk-style defeat on Boris Johnson, who, as a keen student of history, must know that tanks usually get the better of crazed individuals hunkering down in bunkers. These are Boris Johnson’s final days, with only Dilyn, Carrie and Nadine Dorries for company. It can’t be easy for him.

Like other leaders running out of time and friends, he has had to turn to his most loyal lieutenants and those not in a strong enough position to refuse to serve by his side. The appointment of Andrew Griffith, the prime minister’s parliamentary aide, as the new head of policy after the shock resignation of Munira Mirza looks very much like a hurried, battlefield promotion.