Boris Johnson is losing the battle to stay in power on every front

Editorial: As Mr Johnson dreams up his initiatives and orders his invisible armies around, his staff know that most of his party are looking to the future without him

Sunday 06 February 2022 21:30
Comments
7 February 2022
7 February 2022
(Brian Adcock)

According to reports, the prime minister has warned his enemies that they’ll need a tank division to get him out of No 10. That can be arranged. It can take the shape of the T34s of the backbench 1922 Committee, bombarding the place with declarations of no confidence.

The tanks are now massing in sufficient numbers to inflict a decisive Kursk-style defeat on Boris Johnson, who, as a keen student of history, must know that tanks usually get the better of crazed individuals hunkering down in bunkers. These are Boris Johnson’s final days, with only Dilyn, Carrie and Nadine Dorries for company. It can’t be easy for him.

Like other leaders running out of time and friends, he has had to turn to his most loyal lieutenants and those not in a strong enough position to refuse to serve by his side. The appointment of Andrew Griffith, the prime minister’s parliamentary aide, as the new head of policy after the shock resignation of Munira Mirza looks very much like a hurried, battlefield promotion.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in