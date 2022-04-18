Boris Johnson is expected to do his best to move beyond his Partygate fine as parliament returns and he faces angry MPs. It will not be so simple.

Yes, the prime minister will offer another apology for his actions when he addresses the Commons, and say that he recognises the strength of feeling across the nation, but again repeat that he did not realise that he was in breach of Covid-19 rules by attending a birthday party in No 10. Emphasis will then be placed on the war in Ukraine – and Britain’s place in the international response – and the cost of living crisis facing the nation.

Both are important issues that need due attention from the government, but that does not mean that Partygate should instantly fade into the background. Opposition parties have made it clear that Mr Johnson should face a penalty for statements to the Commons that no Covid rules were broken in No 10 in the wake of his fine – and reports that the prime minister was apparently serving up drinks at another Downing Street event in November 2020 will not have helped matters.