Boris Johnson seeks to establish himself – and with some success, so far – as Ukraine’s most important ally, but he will not succeed unless he is willing to take the difficult decisions as well as the easy ones.

The prime minister’s “six-point plan” is good. It includes more humanitarian support, more military support (in the form of weapons and equipment), and more “economic pressure” on Russia, with demands for Europe to “wean itself off Russian oil and gas”.

In the early days of what may yet be a long and intensely miserable war, these are the areas in which the UK has, to an extent, led the way. On the question of military support, Mr Johnson is in some respects fortunate to have a much-admired defence secretary in Ben Wallace. The idea that this appalling outrage could have occurred on the watch of the previous defence secretary, Sir Gavin Williamson, is horrifying to consider.