As is obvious, there are many passionately held views on irregular and so-called “illegal” migration, and the practical challenges of managing it are (also obviously) immense.

“Stop the Boats”, though a crude slogan, is actually something on which all sides agree, in the sense that migration managed by criminal gangs is something that all too often leads to tragedy.

That consensus about the broad aims of government policy should surely extend to the way in which we treat the people who arrive here in the most distressing and dangerous of circumstances, whether or not we choose to see them as refugees or economic migrants.