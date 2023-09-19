Jump to content

The ‘degrading’ migrant centre that speaks volumes about our pitiless government

Editorial: The details revealed in the report into conditions at Brook House detention centre should appal even the most hard-hearted and unsympathetic of observers

Tuesday 19 September 2023 19:21
<p>It would be nice to think that our home secretary, herself a lawyer, would agree that both the law and human rights should be upheld</p>

It would be nice to think that our home secretary, herself a lawyer, would agree that both the law and human rights should be upheld

As is obvious, there are many passionately held views on irregular and so-called “illegal” migration, and the practical challenges of managing it are (also obviously) immense.

“Stop the Boats”, though a crude slogan, is actually something on which all sides agree, in the sense that migration managed by criminal gangs is something that all too often leads to tragedy.

That consensus about the broad aims of government policy should surely extend to the way in which we treat the people who arrive here in the most distressing and dangerous of circumstances, whether or not we choose to see them as refugees or economic migrants.

