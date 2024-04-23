Let this tragedy in the Channel be the death knell of the Rwanda policy

We should start by seeing the latest tragedy in the Channel through the eyes of the victims, in order to understand what drives people to take such risks on unseaworthy dinghies. It should be obvious that such people are not going to be deterred by the remote prospect of being removed to Rwanda.

So when the prime minister talks about “compassion”, we can accept that his policy would be compassionate if it worked. But it is not going to work. Indeed, it is unlikely even to be given the chance, because the Labour Party has promised to stop the flights, even if they have started by the time it forms the next government. Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, confirmed on Tuesday that the removals will cease immediately if Labour is elected.

We suspect that Rishi Sunak knows the Rwanda policy will not work, but wants the flights to take off before the election to give him a dividing line.