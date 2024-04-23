Five migrants die crossing English Channel hours after Rwanda deportation bill passes

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Five migrants have died in an attempt to cross the English Channel just hours after Rishi Sunak’s flagship Rwanda bill was passed by Parliament.

The French coast guard confirmed there was a failed attempt to cross the Channel on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson said its agents were still operating at sea after what the official called a ‘busy’ morning, with several crossing attempts.

Local newspaper La Voix du Nord reported that the migrants died while attempting to cross the Channel from an area near the town of Wimereux.

On Monday night, the government’s flagship immigration bill was passed by Parliament after the House of Lords withdrew its amendment to the legislation, conceding it must now “acknowledge the primacy of the elected house”.

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill wil see around 150 asylum seekers boarded on to flights to Kigali from July. Mr Sunak says the scheme will deter people from making the English Channel crossing on small boats.

Under the bill, Rwanda has been designated a safe country - but there are many human rights groups who say the programme will put refugees at risk.

Care4Calais chief executive Steve Smith told Times Radio: “Who in the Government has actually been to Africa other than a handful right up the top… it’s just nonsense.”

Illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson said Tuesday morning’s reports of further deaths in the English Channel were “absolutely chilling”.

Asked about the reports on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said: “It is absolutely chilling to hear that. We have had fatalities now in the Channel for nine consecutive months.”

This is a breaking news story - more to follow