Rwanda Bill – latest: Rishi Sunak’s asylum plan becomes law after late night row between government and Lords
Rishi Sunak’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda has been given the green light after peers caved to pressure and passed the government’s flagship immigration bill.
Just one amendment was left standing as parliamentarians sat through a long night of votes on the asylum legislation on Monday. However Lords withdrew the amendment on the second round of voting, conceding that they must now “acknowledge the primacy of the elected house”.
The amendment would have made sure that an independent monitoring committee declared Rwanda a safe country before asylum seekers could be sent there.
A second amendment, which called for Afghans who served with British forces to be exempt from deportations, was also dropped on Monday night by peers who claimed they had won a concession from the government on the matter.
Earlier, prime minister Rishi Sunak said flights to Rwanda have been booked and will take off by July, “no ifs, no buts”.
Mr Sunak told a surprise Downing Street press conference that the first flight carrying asylum seekers would leave for Rwanda in 10-12 weeks, despite the problems he has faced passing it into law.
UN experts urge airlines to not facilitate UK-Rwanda asylum transfers
UN experts have expressed concern over Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill and urged airlines not to facilitate the UK-Rwanda asylum transfers.
The first plane carrying asylum seekers could depart in July, after Mr Sunak acknowledged it could still take 10 to 12 weeks to get flights off the ground.
Independent experts with the UN said: “Airlines and aviation regulators could be complicit in violating internationally protected human rights and court orders by facilitating removals to Rwanda.”
They added that airlines should be held responsible if they assist in the removal of asylum seekers from the UK.
BREAKING: Five migrants die crossing English Channel hours after Rwanda deportation bill passes
Five migrants have died in an attempt to cross the English Channel just hours after Rishi Sunak’s flagship Rwanda bill was passed by Parliament.
The French coast guard confirmed there was a failed attempt to cross the Channel on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson said its agents were still operating at sea after what the official called a ‘busy’ morning, with several crossing attempts.
Alex Ross reports.
Senior UN figures urge Sunak to reconsider the Rwanda plan
Senior United Nations (UN) figures have urged Rishi Sunak to reconsider the Rwanda scheme, which they say “shifts responsbility” for refugee protection.
Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees said: “The new legislation marks a further step away from the UK’s long tradition of providing refuge to those in need, in breach of the Refugee Convention.
“Protecting refugees requires all countries - not just those neighbouring crisis zones - to uphold their obligations. This arrangement seeks to shift responsibility for refugee protection, undermining international cooperation and setting a worrying global precedent.”
Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said: “By shifting responsibility for refugees, reducing the UK’s courts’ ability to scrutinise removal decisions, restricting access to legal remedies in the UK and limiting the scope of domestic and international human rights protections for a specific group of people, this new legislation seriously hinders the rule of law in the UK and sets a perilous precedent globally.
“It is critical to the protection of the human rights and dignity of refugees and migrants seeking protection that all removals from the UK are carried out after assessing their specific individual circumstances in strict compliance with international human rights and refugee law.”
What does Rishi Sunak’s burst of activity tell us about his general election plans?
As the Tories face a bloodbath at upcoming local elections, the PM is desperate to get his backbenchers onboard, writes Andrew Grice.
Migrants say ‘getting to UK is worth risk of being sent to Rwanda'
Migrants seem undeterred about the risk of being sent to Rwanda, according to the BBC.
Migrants told BBC Breakfast “If there is a risk of going to Africa, that doesn’t matter to me. First I want to go to the UK it is worth the risk.”
A small percentage of those crossing will go to Rwanda at the start Illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson admits.
But he said there will be a “regular rhythm of flights” as the Rwanda bill starts to work.
He said: “They are trying to come to the UK. But when they see they won’t get there.
“If you come to the UK illegally you will be detained and removed to Rwanda that is when you will see the deterrent effect kick in.”
When will deportation flights take off?
Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill is finally set to become law after weeks of parliamentary deadlock, paving the way for deportation flights to get off the ground.
The legislation is the latest attempt by the government to revive its plan to hand asylum seekers who come to the UK by crossing the Channel a one-way ticket to Kigali. The deal has been plagued by setbacks since it was signed two years ago.
Care4Calais say asylum seekers will ‘suffer irreversible harm'
Chief executive of the refugee charity Care4Calais, Steve Smith, has said asylum seekers will “suffer irreversible harm” if the Rwanda Bill goes ahead.
Mr Smith told Times Radio: “So for example, the Wethersfield camp, where the home office is supposed to apply criteria that determine who is sent to the camp. We often find people with mental illness, physical disabilities, victims of torture, modern-day slavery… these are the same sorts of reasons that people end up as asylum seekers.
“Where those criteria are present. We will support individuals in launching challenges.”
He described the idea of Rwanda being designated as a safe country for refugees by the Government as “fictional”.
“I mean, how do you just determine that the Supreme Court rules, (which) rule that it’s not a safe country for refugees? The United Nations High Commission for Refugees says that this is not a safe country, for refugees,” he said.
“Who in the Government has actually been to Africa other than a handful right up the top… it’s just nonsense.”
Overloaded dinghy seen heading towards UK hours after Rwanda bill
Migrants in a dinghy were turned back by French police before returning to Calais shore, taking on more migrants and making another attempt to cross the Channel.
Migrants from Afghanistan, Eritrea and Sudan were not deterred by the Rwanda bill and continued their journey to the UK.
Told migrants were prepared to make the crossing despite Rwanda deterrent Illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson said: The act is not yet in force. “We need to get the flights off the ground then we will see the deterrent effect kick in.”
He pointed towards an Albania treaty which saw 90 per cent drop of Albanians coming across the Channel. He admits has been a spike in numbers from all nations crossing the Channel but says it is a “moral mission” to stop migrant deaths in the Channel.
‘Rwanda a progressive country’ Tory minister insists
Illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson said the Government was prepared for “inevitable” legal challenges to the Rwanda scheme.
He refused to divulge which airport flights would take off from fearing it would help opponents of the bill.
He told Times Radio: “Actually, Rwanda is a very progressive country. Frankly, some of the debate that we’ve heard in the House of Commons and the House of Lords – not recently, but in the early days – was very patronising and almost supercilious in looking down at Rwanda.
“Rwanda is a very progressive country. And we’ve seen that in all sorts of international measures as well.
“So yes, people can be safely sent to Rwanda and it is not unlawful to be gay in Rwanda and discrimination on any grounds is unlawful in Rwanda.”
Last year Human Rights Watch monitoring the human rights conditions in Rwanda since before the 1994 genocide, reported to the Commons: “Serious human rights abuses continue to occur in Rwanda, including repression of free speech, arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, and torture by Rwandan authorities. Political space in Rwanda remains tightly closed and the opposition face routine threats and harassment.”
‘Labour determined to stop the flights. We want to stop the boats’ Illegal miration minister
Illegal Migration Minister Michael Tomlinson MP told Sky News that the Government expects the flights to depart in 10-12 weeks after the Rwanda bill was passed in the Commons last night.
He said: “We need to make sure the treaty is ratified, the bill receives royal assent and becomes an act of Parliament.
“It is inevitable I’m afraid there are going to be challenges.
“It is inevitable that people are going to throw everything at this to try and stop this plan from working.
“We saw last night from the Labour Party and the Labour lords more determined to stop the flights. We are determined to stop the boats.”
