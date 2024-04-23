Rwanda bill - latest: Five migrants die as boat capsizes in English Channel after Sunak’s asylum law passes
The French coatguard confirmed that five people, including a child, died while attempting to cross the Channel on Tuesday morning
Five migrants have died in an attempt to cross the English Channel just hours after Rishi Sunak’s flagship Rwanda bill was passed by Parliament.
A total of 47 migrants were also rescued from the overcrowded vessel after it hit a sandbank - before more than 50 continued their journey toward England, local official Jacques Billant told reporters at lunchtime.
The incident happened just hours after the prime minister’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was given the green light after peers caved to pressure and passed the government’s immigration bill.
Just one amendment was left standing as parliamentarians sat through a long night of votes on the asylum legislation on Monday. However Lords withdrew the amendment on the second round of voting, conceding that they must now “acknowledge the primacy of the elected house”.
The amendment would have made sure that an independent monitoring committee declared Rwanda a safe country before asylum seekers could be sent there.
Earlier, the prime minister said flights to Rwanda have been booked and will take off by July, “no ifs, no buts”.
Rishi Sunak said the “tragic” incident “underscores” the need for the deterrent
Rishi Sunak has reacted to the deaths of five migrants, including a child, on an attempted crossing of the English Channel, just hours after his Rwanda bill passed through Parliament.
Previously, Mr Sunak has said the scheme, which could see flights taking asylum seekers to east Africa beginning in July, will “deter vulnerable migrants from making perilous crossings” and break the business model of the criminal gangs organising the boats.
On Tuesday, during a flight to Poland, he told reporters: “There are reports of sadly yet more tragic deaths in the Channel this morning. I think that is just a reminder of why our plan is so important … it underscores why you need a deterrent very simply.”
More than 50 migrants onboard continued journey - local official
More has emerged on the tragic boat crossing during a media briefing this lunchtime.
As we know, French coastguard said five migrants died in the crossing this morning, including one child.
We knew about a major rescue operation, and now local official Jacques Billant has shared more on what happened.
He said 47 migrants were rescued from the attempted crossing that left five people dead, including a seven-year-old girl.
Four of the 47 rescued where taken to a hospital.
He added more than 50 people decided to remain on the boat and continue their journey towards Britain.
A total of 112 people were on the board the boat, he added.
‘Terrible loss of yet more lives’
Responding to the tragic loss of life in the Channel this morning, Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said the deaths were another devastating human tragedy that could have been avoided.
She said: “It is shocking to learn of the terrible loss of yet more lives in the Channel this morning. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected.
“This is another devastating human tragedy that could and should have been avoided – and for it to happen just hours after the Government’s Rwanda Bill became law makes it all the more tragic.
“The only sustainable way to reduce dangerous journeys across the world’s busiest shipping lane is for the Government to reduce the need for desperate people to take desperate actions.”
Watch: Immigration minister appears to bang table in heated Rwanda debate with BBC presenter
How did the five migrants die this morning
We’re relying on accounts from people based in France who have either watched the rescue operation take place or have spoken to those involved and survivors.
The information we’re getting is that the boat capsized after hitting a sandbank shortly after leaving the beach off Wimerux.
Dany Patoux, of the Osmose 62 refugee charity, was among those to witness the return of a number of migrants on board.
He said: “One of the boats had around 110 people on board.
“It hit a sandbank just off Wimereux, and this caused mass panic on the boat. People stood up, and the boat became unbalanced.
“The boat ran aground for a few minutes, but then continued out to sea.
“People began to fall into the water, and then the boat capsized, flinging everybody in to the very cold sea.”
Rwanda Bill will not make the ‘slightest difference’ - reaction
Former national security adviser Lord Ricketts has warned the Rwanda Bill will not make the “slightest difference” how many “desperate people” risk their lives on small boats.
The peer accused Rishi Sunak’s government of “ramming this bad Bill through” parliament.
But just hours after five people died trying to cross the channel in a small boat ,he added: “Will it make the slightest difference to the number of desperate people risking their lives to get here? I don’t believe it will”.
Yvette Cooper says not a single asylum seeker will go to Rwanda under Labour
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has said not a single asylum seeker will go to Rwanda under a Labour government.
The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration Bill) cleared Parliament shortly after midnight today (23 April) after peers backed down, ending resistance to the scheme.
The prime minister hopes the Rwanda scheme will deter migrants from seeking to cross the English Channel,
Ms Cooper called the Bill “an extortionately expensive gimmick rather than a serious plan to tackle dangerous boat crossings” during an interview with Sky News.
When asked by presenter Kay Burley: “So no one during a Labour government will go to Rwanda?”, Ms Cooper replied: “No, that’s not our plan.”
Home Secretary James Cleverly ’these tragedies have to stop’
Home Secretary James Cleverly has said “these tragedies have to stop” but insisted the Government was doing “everything we can” to stop small boats after five people drowned in the channel.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said his flagship Rwanda scheme will “deter vulnerable migrants from making perilous crossings” and break the business model of the criminal gangs in charge of the boats.
Mr Cleverly said: “These tragedies have to stop. I will not accept a status quo which costs so many lives.
“This Government is doing everything we can to end this trade, stop the boats and ultimately break the business model of the evil people smuggling gangs, so they no longer put lives at risk.”
Tory minister in furious row with BBC over Rwanda scheme
The Tory Minister in charge of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda was in a blazing row with the BBC after he was challenged over the scheme.
Michael Tomlinson, the Minister for Illegal Migration, told the BBC’s Mishal Husain he was “frustrated” with her questions.
He refused her request to give details of the flights claiming it would help those trying to wreck the plans. A clearly rattled Mr Tomlinson struggled to keep his composure as Ms Husain repeatedly interrupted him.
At one point she said his arguments were “irrelevant”. He accused her of adopting an ‘incredulous’ tone when he defended the new law.
When she pressed for details on possible legal challenges Mr Tomlinson refused to list ‘multifarious’ ways lawyers could try to thwart it.
Ms Husain’s first interjection came after Mr Tomlinson said “case workers” to process the asylum seekers to be sent to Rwanda were being trained.
“You haven’t fully trained them yet?” she said on BBC Radio Four’s ‘Today.’
Accusing her of trying to stop him giving an explanation, he said: “You asked a question with an incredulous tone. I am trying to answer it. Then you interrupt me.”
Ms Husain butted in again when Mr Tomlinson said Labour had led the Lords campaign to oppose the Rwanda legislation. In fact it was “largely cross benchers,” she told him. She expressed further scepticism, asking: “Do you have an airline contract, yes or no? It sounds as though you don’t.”
Mr Tomlinson would not say, replying: “There are those determined to stop this come what may. The more details I give you the more ammunition it gives to those who want the policy to fail.”
The most heated exchange came when Ms Husain said it appeared that victims of torture could be sent to Rwanda “whatever physical or mental state they were in.”
Mr Tomlinson repeatedly defended the scheme saying Rwanda was a “safe country.”
As Ms Husain protested “no, no, no,” he refused to back down: “You could ask me (about) an infinite number of (legal) challenges, you’re not going to get that kind of clarity. We will meet the challenges and the planes will take off”.
When Mr Tomlinson compared the scheme with immigration curbs used successfully by Australia and Government measures which had effectively stopped migrants to Britain from Albania, Ms Husain said the comparison was ‘irrelevant.’
There were more fireworks when she asked how long it would take to carry out the Government’s plan to send 50,000 illegal migrants already in the UK to Rwanda.
‘I haven’t done the mathematics, I’m sure you can,’ snapped Mr Tomlinson. She interrupted: ‘No, no I can’t because you won’t tell me how many will go each month.’ Mr Tomlinson told her: “That’s because I can’t tell you at the moment”.
Deaths in Channel ‘devastating’ and ‘all the more tragic’ coming just hours Sunak’s Rwanda bill - reaction
The Refugee Council described reports of deaths in the English Channel as “devastating” and “all the more tragic” coming just hours after the Rwanda Bill was passed in Parliament.
Enver Solomon, the council’s chief executive, said: “It is shocking to learn of the terrible loss of yet more lives in the Channel this morning. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected.
“This is another devastating human tragedy that could and should have been avoided - and for it to happen just hours after the Government’s Rwanda Bill became law makes it all the more tragic.
“The only sustainable way to reduce dangerous journeys across the world’s busiest shipping lane is for the Government to reduce the need for desperate people to take desperate actions.
“Instead of hostile, headline-grabbing legislation, we need to see safe routes for those fleeing conflict and persecution, including more options for family reunion, refugee visas, and cooperation with our European neighbours.
“We don’t need costly and unworkable laws - we need a fair and humane process that upholds the right to asylum, ensuring refugees are treated with dignity and respect.”
