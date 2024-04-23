✕ Close Peers face call to ‘calm down’ and allow Rwanda bill to clear parliament

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Five migrants have died in an attempt to cross the English Channel just hours after Rishi Sunak’s flagship Rwanda bill was passed by Parliament.

The French coatguard confirmed that five people, including a child, died while attempting to cross the Channel on Tuesday morning

A total of 47 migrants were also rescued from the overcrowded vessel after it hit a sandbank - before more than 50 continued their journey toward England, local official Jacques Billant told reporters at lunchtime.

The incident happened just hours after the prime minister’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was given the green light after peers caved to pressure and passed the government’s immigration bill.

Just one amendment was left standing as parliamentarians sat through a long night of votes on the asylum legislation on Monday. However Lords withdrew the amendment on the second round of voting, conceding that they must now “acknowledge the primacy of the elected house”.

The amendment would have made sure that an independent monitoring committee declared Rwanda a safe country before asylum seekers could be sent there.

Earlier, the prime minister said flights to Rwanda have been booked and will take off by July, “no ifs, no buts”.