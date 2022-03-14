If China were to help Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, it would cost them dearly

Editorial: A substantial influx of Chinese military equipment could turn the fighting in Ukraine into a proxy war between America and China

Monday 14 March 2022 21:30
Comments
(Brian Adcock)

Blessed are the peacemakers, as St Matthew’s gospel tells us, and there is no shortage of them at the moment. Belarus, Israel, Qatar, South Africa, Turkey – and now China – have offered their services as more or less honest brokers between Russia and Ukraine, and talks at various levels have taken place.

It is a measure of the bravery and calm determination of Volodymyr Zelensky to secure a future for his people that he is even prepared to travel to meet Vladimir Putin to make the effort for peace, his only precondition a request for a shorter table than the Russian autocrat usually likes.

President Putin, stiff and awkward at the best of times, seems unwilling to take up the offer and give President Zelensky the opportunity to make him look stubborn and aggressive in the eyes of the world; and – more importantly – in front of the people of Russia.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in