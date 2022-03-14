Blessed are the peacemakers, as St Matthew’s gospel tells us, and there is no shortage of them at the moment. Belarus, Israel, Qatar, South Africa, Turkey – and now China – have offered their services as more or less honest brokers between Russia and Ukraine, and talks at various levels have taken place.

It is a measure of the bravery and calm determination of Volodymyr Zelensky to secure a future for his people that he is even prepared to travel to meet Vladimir Putin to make the effort for peace, his only precondition a request for a shorter table than the Russian autocrat usually likes.

President Putin, stiff and awkward at the best of times, seems unwilling to take up the offer and give President Zelensky the opportunity to make him look stubborn and aggressive in the eyes of the world; and – more importantly – in front of the people of Russia.