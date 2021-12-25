Once again National Health Service workers have risen to the challenge. When the prime minister announced a target of getting all adults a third dose of coronavirus vaccine by 31 December, there were many who decried this as an unrealistic ambition that risked demoralising NHS staff and the country. On the contrary, it was an unrealistic ambition that inspired the NHS and the nation to go flat out to get as close to the target as possible.

After several days in which nearly 1 million people a day were given their vaccinations, the boosted booster programme continued – at a slightly lower level of intensity – on Christmas Day itself, thanks to the dedicated work of so many committed people all over the country. We pay tribute to them all.

In round numbers, about three-quarters of the eligible adult population has now had three doses of the vaccine, as the UK has overtaken Israel to become the best-protected large country. About 12 million adults remain, but as the target is to offer a vaccine to everyone who wants one, there are probably only about 6 million more people over the age of 18 who will readily take one. In addition, there may well be a significant number of people who have tested positive for the virus recently and who are therefore required to wait 28 days before getting their next vaccination.