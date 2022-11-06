The importance of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, Cop27, in Egypt cannot be overstated.

The World Meteorological Organisation, the UN’s weather and climate body, on Sunday released its annual State of the Global Climate report which stated that the target to limit temperature rises to 1.5C was “barely within reach”.

The United Nations warned last month that there is “no credible” pathway in place to rein in global temperature rise to 1.5C degrees, and only “root and branch” transformation can save the planet from disaster.