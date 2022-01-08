There is an air of unreality about the discussion of the “cost-of-living crisis.” It is undoubtedly the case that this year will see most people’s living standards reduced, and there are a number of things happening at the same time in April that will emphasise that fact.

National insurance contributions will rise, by a significant amount, for both employees and employers. The price cap on energy bills will be reviewed, which means bills are likely to rise sharply, as the market price of natural gas is much higher than when the cap was last set. April is also when the law on vaccination for NHS staff comes into effect, which will have a dramatic effect on the living standards of those staff who leave their job without a new job to go to, and possibly a marked effect on the quality of care provided by the NHS for the rest of us.

In addition, other pressures will be felt gradually all year, as retail price inflation eats away at the value of money, and the failure to index income tax thresholds will gradually draw more people into paying tax, and into paying tax at the higher rate. And it is worth noting that people on universal credit have only recently lost the extra £20 a week of spending power that they had during the coronavirus emergency.