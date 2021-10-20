One of the most disturbing features of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases is that it has been happening despite a reasonable level of vaccinations – though the UK’s early success in rolling out the jabs has not been maintained.

Current levels of protection by vaccination are not as high as in many European countries. Cases are alarmingly high, with the UK now an outlier vis-a-vis other nations with similar population. In an afternoon press conference the health secretary, Sajid Javid, said that cases could reach 100,000 a day and he urged people to get the vaccine and their booster jabs.

That followed the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, saying earlier in the day that slow uptake of the booster is “something that we really need to address”. Mr Kwarteng also said he is aware the vaccine rollout to 12 to 15-year-olds needs to pick up speed.