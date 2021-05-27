Whatever damage his former adviser might have inflicted on Boris Johnson recently, Dominic Cummings might actually have done him a favour by forcing him to relive some of the many mistakes (and worse) that characterised much of the response of his government to the Covid crisis. In particular, Cummings’s confirmation that lockdowns were indeed imposed too slowly and relaxed too quickly should have given the prime minister some necessary pause for thought as the next great unlock approaches on 21 June.

Speaking to the television cameras from behind a mask – itself perhaps a visible signal of danger – Johnson repeated his familiar formula about there being no indication from the data that we have to deviate from the “roadmap”, but added an unfamiliar caveat: “but we may have to wait”.

After the recent farce of the local lockdowns that never were, the prime minister’s remarks perhaps betray some unease – if not chaotic indecision – about the menace of the Indian variant of the coronavirus. The threat is disguised, for now, by misleadingly low numbers of coronavirus infections, hospitalisations and fatalities.