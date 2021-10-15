The killing of Sir David Amess has shocked the nation. It is immensely sad, for his family, friends, those in politics, his constituents – who he served with great distinction – and indeed the wider community. All agree, he was a lovely man, and one of an independent mindset, an attractive personality in a world where generosity of spirit is not always found in abundance.

He was well-regarded in his various campaigns to improve the lives of his constituents, successively in Basildon and Southend, and he lived up to his sincere beliefs. Though a man with strong Thatcherite and Eurosceptic convictions and a formidable advocate for animal rights and opponent of fox hunting, he was graceful in debate, and never took himself – as opposed to his causes – too seriously.

The obvious questions are being raised about the safety of members of parliament, as they should be. In recent years there have been too many attacks on prominent politicians, and constituency surgeries leave them particularly exposed. The death of Jo Cox and serious injuries to Stephen Timms and Nigel Jones highlight just how hazardous it can be for an MP to carry out their most central of responsibilities. Attacks are rare, of course, but the balance between accessibility and security obviously needs to be rethought.