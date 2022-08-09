Jump to content
Americans deserve the truth behind the raid on Donald Trump’s home

Editorial: There is much at stake, depending on how much sensitive material survives

Tuesday 09 August 2022 21:30
<p>Surely Americans will not want to stand by and watch all that protects their liberties dismantled</p>

Surely Americans will not want to stand by and watch all that protects their liberties dismantled

(Getty)

According to the US National Archives and Records Administration, some 15 boxes of White House documents were recovered from Donald Trump’s Florida home, some of which contained classified materials, a few months ago. They had been sent to Mar-a-Lago instead of the National Archives, as required by federal law. Yesterday’s FBI raid should yield some more, albeit possibly not in pristine condition.

The question is, what were they doing there?

Some of the more innocent explanations may be reasonably discounted. Mr Trump, with a 2024 presidential bid in mind and in apparently rude health, is not ready yet to compose his presidential memoirs, proud as he is of classics such as The Art of the Deal, Think Big and The Art of the Comeback (particularly apt right now). He doesn’t seem the type to dwell on his past decisions or reflect on lessons learned.

