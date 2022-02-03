Even on the most generous assumptions about the chancellor’s package of measures to ameliorate the imminent hike in energy bills, virtually every household in the country will be paying something more for gas and electricity use over the coming year – and possibly longer.

With general inflation predicted to exceed 7 per cent and a rise in national insurance contributions coming this April, it will still mean the worst squeeze on living standards in at least 30 years, and certainly one of the worst hits on households since the end of the Second World War. It makes the prime minister’s restlessly upbeat, boosterish and boastful speeches sound increasingly out of touch.

As if to emphasise what is about to befall the nation, the Bank of England announced a rise in interest rates on the very day that the fuel price cap was raised and average bills were projected to go up by about £700. Even with the various discounts, allowances and “buy now, pay later” schemes from the Treasury, many families will have to find hundreds if not thousands of pounds extra to keep a warm roof over their heads.