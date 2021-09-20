The last time the prime minister addressed the UN General Assembly, in 2019, he suggested we would soon be entering a world where “your smart meter will go hustling of its own accord for the cheapest electricity”. It’s fair to say the British energy market hasn’t quite evolved along that utopian path.

UK gas customers may be lucky if they manage to get their boilers fired up and turkeys roasted in time for Christmas, assuming the rumoured turkey crisis doesn’t materialise – another first for the Johnson administration. To complete the festive misery, there’s every chance of another Covid lockdown, and there is even loose talk about a three-day week (last seen in 1974 and the harshest Christmas since the Second World War).

As if it was a completely normal event, a government minister has appeared on the media to reassure us that there will continue to be food on the supermarket shelves, which is of course no reassurance at all. Perhaps the next development would be to have Michael Gove join us on the wireless to declare that there’s no reason he is aware of as to why the sun won’t rise tomorrow morning, though of course nothing can be ruled out in these unprecedented times.