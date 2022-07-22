So, far from the European Union failing to stand up to Vladimir Putin – as many sneeringly predicted – the reality is that its many nations, with rare exceptions, are prepared to make the sacrifices required to help defend Ukraine and to secure their own futures.

Ukraine’s war with Russia has always been the West’s war with Russia because President Putin started it. There are no guarantees about where he will invade or who he will intimidate next. Had Ukraine been granted Nato membership, the war probably would never have begun – or would have been long over by now.

As things stand, the war will be more difficult to win without direct Nato intervention, despite an increased supply of sophisticated weaponry and intelligence. But with continuing pressure from economic sanctions, peace and the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty remain realistic aims.