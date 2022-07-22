Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Europe needs to kick its addiction to Russian oil and gas

Editorial: The Nord Stream pipeline is pumping gas from Russia to Germany once again after its annual maintenance break, though at a reduced rate

Friday 22 July 2022 10:27
Comments
<p>Both the EU and Berlin know this is neither a desirable nor sustainable state of affairs</p>

Both the EU and Berlin know this is neither a desirable nor sustainable state of affairs

(AP)

So, far from the European Union failing to stand up to Vladimir Putin – as many sneeringly predicted – the reality is that its many nations, with rare exceptions, are prepared to make the sacrifices required to help defend Ukraine and to secure their own futures.

Ukraine’s war with Russia has always been the West’s war with Russia because President Putin started it. There are no guarantees about where he will invade or who he will intimidate next. Had Ukraine been granted Nato membership, the war probably would never have begun – or would have been long over by now.

As things stand, the war will be more difficult to win without direct Nato intervention, despite an increased supply of sophisticated weaponry and intelligence. But with continuing pressure from economic sanctions, peace and the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty remain realistic aims.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in