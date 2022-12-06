Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In the supermarket and on the farm, hungrier times lie ahead

Editorial: A combination of factors, including Brexit, have conspired to create a situation where many foodstuffs haven’t been so expensive in years, and yet some farms are still struggling to survive

Tuesday 06 December 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The outlook for consumers and farmers is not encouraging</p>

The outlook for consumers and farmers is not encouraging

(PA)

According to the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), Britain is “sleepwalking” into a food supply crisis. The only thing wrong with that view is the implication that what has been happening to food prices has somehow passed the population by.

Obviously, it has not. The British consumer is well aware of how increasing costs have affected the prices of essentials – whether fresh food or processed. It is, though, only fair to concede that the struggles of British farms and farmers have been less prominent.

As with households and other businesses affected by the energy crisis, farmers do need help, as a matter of equity as well as to contribute to food security and upkeep of the countryside. Such is the uncertain nature of the farm income support regime post-Brexit and after the Common Agricultural Policy, that the possibility of a full agricultural depression in the coming years cannot be ruled out. Even at a time of high prices for many products, pressure on costs can easily outweigh that windfall.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in