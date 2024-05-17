We must find a path to unite all sides in order to deliver peace in Gaza

It should never have come to this – but the fact that the first aid shipments have now come ashore via the temporary pier on Gaza’s northern coast provides at least some hope for besieged Palestinians.

In the coming days, some 500 tonnes of water, food, medicine and other essentials will be transported through this new route. It is a relatively small contribution to Gaza’s needs, which are around 10 times that figure, but the symbolism is almost as important as the relief these supplies will bring to malnourished and sick civilians.

Building this mini-port at such pace has been a major achievement of military engineering. The project was led and largely funded by the United States, with wide international support. It is a strong signal to the Israelis that the international community will not stand by while famine stalks the Holy Land, and that the US president, Joe Biden, will do whatever it takes to try to avoid that further catastrophe.