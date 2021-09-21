Once they proliferated faster than TikTok videos; but now Britain’s pioneering, sometimes ethical and innovative squad of small energy companies are collapsing at an alarming rate.

Or, at least they would be under the usual rules of market economics, which would have the disastrous effect of leaving their customers without hot water and heating. That, of course, is a degree of neglect that is unthinkable – even under this administration.

Formal and informal “supplier of last resort” arrangements are in place so that the companies might be bust, but the gas remains on tap. If needs be, the government stands ready to lend the surviving gas suppliers the funds to take on stranded customers.