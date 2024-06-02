Labour says it has a plan to cut net migration. The truth will come with action

Immigration was always going to be a key part of this election. Rushi Sunak had made cutting net migration figures a core pledge of his time in office, with his pledges to “stop the boats” of migrants and asylum seekers crossing the Channel and the planned flights to Rwanda.

However, the prime minister himself has admitted no Rwanda flights will take place before the election – one in which his party sits significantly behind in the polls, and there has been no stop to the boats. Net migration still stands at 685,000, having risen markedly in recent years.

This has left an opportunity for Labour. And there is little doubt that Sir Keir Starmer is seeking to appeal to traditional Conservative voters with his pledge to cut that number down significantly. It is clear that the system needs reform, but how it is done is the key.