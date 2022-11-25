The saddest sight of the 2022 Fifa World Cup tournament so far was the Iranian players being forced to sing their national anthem before their game against Wales, and of those Iranians in the crowd in tears, as they watched their coercion by remote control.

One woman with teardrops painted on her face in place of the national flag held up a football shirt with “Mahsa Amini 22” marked out; a reference to the age at which the young woman was murdered in religious police custody for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

The Iranian government had obviously leant on the Qataris to prevent a reappearance of the huge anti-regime “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” banners seen in the previous game. But some dissident slogans managed to get through.