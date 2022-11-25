Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Iran players sing national anthem while fans jeer before Wales World Cup match

There were also incidents of anti-government signs being confiscated at the stadium as protesters were harrassed by pro-government supporters

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 25 November 2022 10:25
Comments
<p>Iran’s players sing the national anthem </p>

Iran’s players sing the national anthem

(Getty Images)

Iran’s football players sang their national anthem before facing Wales at the World Cup on Friday - after refusing to sing the anthem in their opening match against England earlier this week.

Iran’s fans booed and jeered the national anthem but unlike against England, the team’s players did not stay silent and sang the words of the anthem.

The initial protest against England was a significant act of defiance and unity with anti-government protesters following weeks of violent protests in Iran, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.

While the players sang the anthem before their match against Wales, the TV coverage of the match showed pictures of distraught Iran fans in the crowd at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Iran striker Mehdi Taremi said before the team’s second World Cup match that players were under no pressure from the government to sing the anthem, following their protest against England.

Recommended

“I said before that I will not answer such questions, but I will answer this time,” Taremi said on the eve of the Wales match.

“We are not under pressure. In a football tournament, football journalists must be respected and everything that has nothing to do with football must be left aside.”

Before kick-off, there were reports of Iran fans having signs displaying “Woman, Life, Freedom” - the slogan of the country’s protest movement - confiscated by police officers at the stadium.

There were also reports of pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar.

According to the Associated Press, small mobs of men angrily chanted "The Islamic Republic of Iran" at women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media.

Many female fans were visibly shaken as Iranian government supporters surrounded them with national flags and filmed them on their phones.

Recommended

Shouting matches erupted outside the security checkpoint at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium between fans screaming "Women, Life, Freedom" and others shouting back "The Islamic Republic."

Includes reporting from AP

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in