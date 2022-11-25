Jump to content

Liveupdated1669370973

Wales vs Iran LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates as Gareth Bale breaks record

Latest score, goals and updates as Gareth Bale’s Wales continue their World Cup journey in a crucial Group B clash

Michael Jones
Friday 25 November 2022 10:09
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day five in Qatar

Wales face Iran in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar. Wales earned a 1-1 draw against the USA in their first World Cup match in 64 years as Gareth Bale’s penalty capped a dramatic second-half fightback.

Kieffer Moore’s introduction helped to turn the match around and gives Wales a fighting chance to qualify from Group B, but the result they get against Iran may be more decisive to their hopes.

Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in their opening match, in which their players did not sing the national anthem as a show of support to protestors in the country, and would be all but eliminated from the World Cup if they lose to Wales. Rob Page’s side face England in their final group stage match, heightening the importance of their clash agiainst Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Bale will became Wales’ all-time leading appearance holding when he wins his 110th cap and it would be fitting if the nation’s captain and talisman produces another big moment on the international stage.

Follow all the action from Wales vs Iran in our live blog below:

1669370955

Wales 0-0 Iran

9 mins: Azmoun shows his worth again on the edge of Wales’ penalty area. His ball control is great and he holds off the defenders before setting Mehdi Taremi up for a shot from range.

The striker hits it well enough but Wayne Hennessey gets solidly in behind the shot and lings onto the ball.

Michael Jones25 November 2022 10:09
1669370856

Wales 0-0 Iran

6 mins: Sardar Azmoun could offer Iran an added dimension up top today after coming off the bench late on against England. He collects a ball in midfield and is allowed to turn towards goal.

Azmoun slides it out to the left wing where Milad Mohammadi bursts forward. The left-back curls a teasing cross into the the middle but Wales manage to scramble it clear.

Michael Jones25 November 2022 10:07
1669370656

Wales 0-0 Iran

3 mins: Ehasn Hajsafi is fouled as the ball is dinked into midfield and Iran’s Saeed Ezatolahi floats a quick free kick over to the left wing. Iran then fail to capitalise on the quick play as a pass into the penalty area rolls safely out of play.

Chance! A long ball up the pitch comes to Kieffer Moore who wins the aerial ball and nods it on for Harry Wilson’s run in behind. Wilson takes it down thw ing before slipping the ball to Neco Williams.

Williams checks to the right, then laces a curling effort just over the far top corner!

Michael Jones25 November 2022 10:04
1669370452

Kick off: Wales 0-0 Iran

Here we go. Wales will know that three points puts them close to qualifying for the last 16 and a defeat will see them on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament.

They’ll need to start better than they did against the USA where they were sluggish in the first half and allowed their opponents to freedom to operate.

Wales get the ball rolling and the match is underway.

Michael Jones25 November 2022 10:00
1669370017

Wales vs Iran

Here come the players.

Gareth Bale - Wales’ most capped player with his appearance todat - leads out the team. He’s been the talisman of this side for years now and will need to inspire his team mates once more today.

The national anthems are next before kick off at 10am.

Michael Jones25 November 2022 09:53
1669369871

Latest odds for Wales vs Iran

Wales are still outsiders to qualify out of Group B narrowly behind the USA who take on England later tonight. That could all change if Rob Page’s men triumph over Iran this morning.

Wales vs Iran match odds

Wales: 23/20

Draw: 21/10

Iran: 29/10

To qualify from Group B

England: 1/50

USA: 10/11

Wales: 6/5

Iran: 4/1

Latest odds via Betfair.

Michael Jones25 November 2022 09:51
1669369691

Gareth Bale urges schools in Wales to screen Iran clash as ‘mini history lesson’

Gareth Bale has urged teachers in Wales to let children watch a World Cup “mini history lesson” in Qatar. Wales’ second game of the 2022 World Cup kicks off at 10am GMT on Friday when children are in class.

The PA news agency revealed earlier this month that children had been given the green light to support Robert Page’s side.

The Welsh Government has left it up to individual schools to decide whether to allow children to watch the game, and Bale wants as many of them as possible to do so.

Gareth Bale urges schools in Wales to screen Iran clash as ‘mini history lesson’

Bale will become the most capped Welshman of all time by making his 110th appearance.

Michael Jones25 November 2022 09:48
1669369451

Neco Williams praised for ‘great courage and bravery’ after grandfather’s death

Harry Wilson has praised Neco Williams’ “courage and bravery” for playing in Wales’ World Cup opener on Monday following the death of his grandfather.

Williams’ grandfather died on Sunday and the Nottingham Forest full-back shared the sad news on social media after playing in Wales’ 1-1 draw against the United States.

“Yesterday was the toughest news I’ve ever had to face and that was listening to my mum tell me my grandad passed away last night,” Williams wrote on Monday night, dedicating the game and point to his late grandfather.

“To go from crying all day to start in a World Cup game was extremely tough but I got through it from the support of my team-mates and family.”

Neco Williams praised for ‘great courage and bravery’ after grandfather’s death

The Wales full-back was told his grandfather had died less than 24 hours before the game with USA

Michael Jones25 November 2022 09:44
1669369211

Wales vs Iran

The Welsh players have been out to inspect the pitch. The fans are flooding in despite some Wales fans not being able to make it to Qatar.

This is a huge match for Wales, collecting three points today is a must for Rob Page’s men.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
Michael Jones25 November 2022 09:40
1669368911

Wales vs Iran

The fans have started to arrive at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium ahead of kick off at 10 am. Can Wales get past Iran and put one foot in the knockout rounds?

(Getty Images)
(PA)
(PA)
Michael Jones25 November 2022 09:35

