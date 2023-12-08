Jump to content

The Independent view

Israel is losing the diplomatic war

Editorial: The destruction in Gaza has been almost without pause for two months, yet the war is not going well for Israel – either on the ground or in the international arena

Friday 08 December 2023 20:09
<p>Benjamin Netanyahu should understand very well by now that he cannot take international support for granted</p>

Benjamin Netanyahu should understand very well by now that he cannot take international support for granted

If the secret to successful diplomacy is, as Theodore Roosevelt famously urged, to speak softly and carry a big stick, then the present US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has at least gotten halfway towards a balanced approach to the war in Gaza.

In his typically understated manner, Mr Blinken has said something very powerful about the manner in which Israel is conducting its military operations. Speaking in Washington on his return from his last mission to the region, Mr Blinken was consistent and clear: “It remains imperative that Israel put a premium on civilian protection … There does remain a gap between exactly what I said when I was there, the intent to protect civilians, and the actual results that we’re seeing on the ground.”

Flanked by David Cameron, who seems to have boosted Britain’s presence on the world stage and is making some influence on American policy, the softly spoken message to Benjamin Netanyahu needed little decoding. America will stand with Israel and “have its back”, in President Biden’s phrase – but its crucial diplomatic and military support cannot be given entirely unconditionally.

