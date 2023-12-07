Watch live: David Cameron meets Antony Blinken in first US trip as foreign secretary

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Antony Blinken hosts David Cameron in Washington, DC on Thursday, 7 December.

The pair are conducting a press conference at the State Department as part of Lord Cameron's first visit to the US since becoming foreign secretary.

It comes after the former UK prime minister met US House Speaker Mike Johnson.

According to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Lord Cameron's visit is intended to "reaffirm the strength of the UK-US relationship and support for Ukraine."

Lord Cameron is to announce £37m of humanitarian funding for Ukraine, and discuss getting humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict in Gaza, a statement said.

He has urged US politicians to approve a fresh package of military aid for Ukraine, after Joe Biden pleaded with Republicans for a fresh infusion of funding.