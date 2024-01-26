Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent view

The UN judges’ ruling on genocide is deeply damaging to Israel’s reputation

Editorial: Benjamin Netanyahu must not take the ruling by the UN’s International Court of Justice lightly. To wilfully ignore the findings would make Israel’s baleful position even worse

Friday 26 January 2024 19:26
Comments
<p>Israel should obey the ICJ’s instructions on the protection of civilians and prevention of genocide</p>

Israel should obey the ICJ’s instructions on the protection of civilians and prevention of genocide

(EPA)

Whatever view is taken of the merits of the allegations of genocide, the interim judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel is, objectively, a disaster for the country.

Israel has, in effect, been told it has a case to answer for genocide – the crime of crimes. Poignantly, it has happened on the eve of International Holocaust Memorial Day. The reputation of Israel thus, inevitably, carries a grievous stain, despite its protestations.

Now, every time an Israeli minister, spokesperson or diplomat appears in public, or at a private meeting with their counterparts, they will have to contend with the jarring charge of genocide. The charge is, moreover, not one casually levelled by some extremist Islamist faction or antisemitic Western politician but by the international community’s highest court, delivered in sober and measured terms, citing relevant evidence. It can’t be lightly dismissed.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in