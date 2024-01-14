This weekend marked 100 days since the Hamas attacks on Israel that left more than 1,200, mostly civilians, dead; more than 200 people, including children, taken hostage; and Israel’s always fragile sense of security in shreds. In the space of a few hours on 7 October, Hamas had comprehensively upset the perilous equilibrium then prevailing in the Middle East.

One hundred days, of course, is no more than a symbolic measure of time. Whether for prime ministers, governments or conflicts, however, it remains a useful juncture for comparing where we are now with where we were then. And where we are now, in terms of regional and even global politics, is a very different place from where we were then.

Within three weeks of 7 October, Israel had launched a multi-pronged military operation in pursuit of its avowed aim of destroying Hamas. No country could have left attacks on this scale without a response, and there was widespread initial sympathy for Israel’s need to secure its defence. Now that even the US, Israel’s staunchest ally, has been advising restraint, it should be clear that this sympathy is not what it was.