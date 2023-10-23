As Israel intensifies its bombing of Gaza and prepares for a ground invasion, it is ominous that the Israeli government has ordered the evacuation of yet more settlements, on its northern border with Lebanon.

There is an obvious sense of inevitability about the war on Hamas in Gaza, and in truth it is well under way already; but fears that the conflict will escalate and widen to the east and north are starting to crystallise. Hezbollah and Israeli forces have already been exchanging low-level fire, and huge, well-equipped forces face each other on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border, a territory where the government of Lebanon has little authority.

The history of warfare suggests that such mobilisations tend to create a momentum of their own. So does the belligerent rhetoric booming out from all sides. Benjamin Netanyahu, to whom violent threats come easily, has warned Hezbollah and the Lebanese government (for whatever the politics in Beirut are worth) that if they dare to launch any assaults, they will face unimaginable force and devastation. Having experienced Israeli invasions in 1982 and 2006, such words carry credibility.