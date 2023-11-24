The four-day pause in the fighting in Gaza comes as a relief to the helpless refugee population of Gaza, perhaps 1 million souls.

The sufferings of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, no less than the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October, have appalled people everywhere. This unspeakable violence cannot end, for good, soon enough.

It is thanks to intense international pressure (especially from the United States), tireless, exemplary diplomacy by Qatar and the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross that this easement in the pain has been achieved.