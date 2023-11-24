Jump to content

the independent view

The four-day pause between Israel and Hamas offers hope of long-term peace

Editorial: A permanent ceasefire, politically and logically, needs to be honoured on both sides. It cannot be one-way

Friday 24 November 2023 20:15
<p>A Red Cross vehicle believed to be carrying hostages abducted by Hamas on 7 October arrives at the Rafah border on Friday </p>

A Red Cross vehicle believed to be carrying hostages abducted by Hamas on 7 October arrives at the Rafah border on Friday

(Reuters)

The four-day pause in the fighting in Gaza comes as a relief to the helpless refugee population of Gaza, perhaps 1 million souls.

The sufferings of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, no less than the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October, have appalled people everywhere. This unspeakable violence cannot end, for good, soon enough.

It is thanks to intense international pressure (especially from the United States), tireless, exemplary diplomacy by Qatar and the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross that this easement in the pain has been achieved.

