Despite overwhelming superiority in conventional weaponry and what it regards as a righteous cause, the war in Gaza is not going well for Israel.

Tactically, the most recent blunder in which three Israeli hostages, bare-chested and under a white flag, were shot dead by the Israel Defence Forces is a harsh reminder of how trigger-happy soldiers on the ground can be. The failure yet to capture any senior Hamas commanders, or disable much of the organisation’s infrastructure, is a further index of failure: the tunnels that have been discovered are seemingly empty.

Strategically, the war is proving counterproductive. As the former British defence secretary, Ben Wallace, points out, the Israeli “killing rage” that the atrocities of 7 October provoked is actually now undermining Israel’s security.