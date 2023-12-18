Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ben Wallace has warned Israel’s indiscriminate “killing rage” in Gaza puts it at risk of losing legal authority in the conflict.

The former defence secretary said its relentless attacks against Palestinians risk “fuelling the conflict for another 50 years” and radicalising young Muslims across the world.

Mr Wallace’s intervention comes after foreign secretary Lord Cameron called for a “sustainable” ceasefire in the conflict, warning Israel has killed “too many civilians”.

As the death toll in Gaza spirals, Mr Wallace said: “Going after Hamas is legitimate; obliterating vast swathes of Gaza is not.

“Using proportionate force is legal but collective punishment and forced movement of civilians is not.

“We are entering a dangerous period now where Israel’s original legal authority of self-defence is being undermined by its own actions. It is making the mistake of losing its moral authority alongside its legal one.”

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace said extra support could help Ukraine ‘finish this’ (PA Archive)

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Wallace accused Israeli politicians of acting like a “bull in a China shop” and said prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “losing sight of the long term” after failing to prevent Hamas’s October 7 attack.

“If he thinks a killing rage will rectify matters, then he is very wrong,” Mr Wallace said. “His methods will not solve this problem.

“In fact, I believe his tactics will fuel the conflict for another 50 years. His actions are radicalising Muslim youth across the globe.”

“Northern Ireland internment taught us that a disproportionate response by the state can serve as a terrorist organisation’s best recruiting sergeant,” the former soldier added.

And Mr Wallace, who stepped down as defence secretary at the end of August, called on Israel to “stop this crude and indiscriminate method of attack” and “combat Hamas differently”.

The striking intervention follows a shift in Britain’s tone toward Israel, with Lord Cameron backing a ceasefire “if it is sustainable”.

In a joint op-ed with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, Lord Cameron said: “Our goal cannot simply be an end to fighting today. It must be peace lasting for days, years, generations. We therefore support a ceasefire, but only if it is sustainable.

“We know many in the region and beyond have been calling for an immediate ceasefire. We recognise what motivates these heartfelt calls.”

Lord Cameron said Britain wants a ceasefire in Gaza, “but only if it is sustainable” (PA Wire)

Writing in the Sunday Times, Lord Cameron and Ms Baerbock added: “We do not believe that calling right now for a general and immediate ceasefire, hoping it somehow becomes permanent, is the way forward. It ignores why Israel is forced to defend itself: Hamas barbarically attacked Israel and still fires rockets to kill Israeli citizens every day.”

“Hamas must lay down its arms.”

In a warning to Israel, the two foreign ministers said: “Israel has the right to defend itself but, in doing so, it must abide by international humanitarian law.

“Israel will not win this war if its operations destroy the prospect of peaceful co-existence with Palestinians. They have a right to eliminate the threat posed by Hamas.

“But too many civilians have been killed. The Israeli government should do more to discriminate sufficiently between terrorists and civilians, ensuring its campaign targets Hamas leaders and operatives.”