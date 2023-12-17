Residents in Gaza scrambled to grab aid packages in the border city of Rafah on Sunday, 17 December, as trucks carrying supplies passed through.

Footage showed people following the aid vehicle; some had climbed on top and threw boxes down to people below on the road.

It came as Gaza remained under a communications blackout for a fourth straight day, which has been the longest outage since the conflict with Israel ignited following Hamas’ attack of 7 October.

Around three-quarters of the territory’s 2.3 million people have been displaced.