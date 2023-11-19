To describe the signals from Jeremy Hunt ahead of his autumn statement on Wednesday as “mixed messages” is an understatement.

For months, the chancellor has tried to cool feverish demands from Conservative MPs for tax cuts – calls that inevitably grew as Rishi Sunak failed to dent Labour’s 20-point opinion poll lead. The priority, Mr Hunt said repeatedly, was the fight against inflation.

After last week’s welcome fall in the consumer prices index from more than 11 per cent to 4.6 per cent, delivering Mr Sunak’s pledge to halve it, the chancellor changed gear. He argued that the economy had “turned a corner”, while government sources hinted at a cut in inheritance tax and possibly stamp duty in the autumn statement on the grounds that such measures would not be as inflationary as reducing income tax or national insurance contributions (NICs).