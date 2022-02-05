We are uneasy about some of the attempts to sanitise comedy in recent years. The BBC was right, for example, to reverse its decision two years ago to remove the Fawlty Towers episode “The Germans” from its UKTV streaming service. And while the broadcaster may have been justified in editing out some lines in classic shows that would be more offensive to modern audiences than they were at the time – including some of the lines in Fawlty Towers – it should have been open and explicit about the changes that had been made.

The Independent has always been resolute in its commitment to freedom of expression, and we have always believed that it should not need to be said that free speech includes the right to offend. That is why we have never been in favour of the government policing the level of offence that comedy, or any other form of expression, is allowed to cause.

However, even the staunchest defenders of the right of comedians to break boundaries must recognise that some attempts at humour are beyond the pale. Quite apart from not being funny, Jimmy Carr’s so-called joke about Gypsies and the Holocaust crossed the line from mere offence to incitement to hatred. The mass murder of people on grounds of their race is the worst crime, and any attempt to satirise its advocates risks crossing that line.