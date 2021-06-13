Freedom Day comes a little later. We will get the details of the revised reopening plan for the UK economy on Monday but it is clear that there will not be a reversion to the full freedoms of the world before February last year for a few weeks yet. Following the surge in infections from the Delta variant, that 21 June date for ending the remaining elements of the lockdown will slip a little.

In human terms this will for many people be profoundly saddening. But there is widespread acceptance in the country at large that the government will be right to err on the side of caution. Indeed, had it been more cautious in the past it would have contained this and other variants more effectively. Mercifully, with a double dose the vaccines seem able to contain this variant. As the rollout continues it is reasonable to expect this burst of the pandemic to be of a much lesser order of magnitude from previous waves.

But while delay in a full reopening of the economy may be necessary and right, the personal and commercial losses will be serious. The performing arts and the hospitality industry have been particularly savaged.