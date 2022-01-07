In the classic style of a dictator on the skids, the increasingly-beleaguered president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has personally ordered his country’s security forces to “open fire with lethal force” against protesters he derides as “bandits and terrorists”.

That is unlikely to be enough to quell the outrage of a poverty-struck people short of light and power, yet who live atop a vast land with Saudi-style oil riches and huge reserves of crucial industrial minerals – a land which is one of the world’s major cryptocurrency miners, literally fuelled by its practically inexhaustible supplies of cheap energy.

The people can observe the opulent lifestyle of their rulers, the grotesque inequalities and the squandering of their money on ridiculous vanity projects such as the grand new capital city, Astana; now – inevitably – renamed Nur-Sultan, after the despot who ruled them in Soviet times, and for long after.